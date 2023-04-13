Voyager 2022 media awards
New-look Three Waters plan doesn’t meet Northland’s needs - civic leaders

Mike Dinsdale
By
5 mins to read
An anti-Three Waters sign on Whangārei Mayor Vince Cocurullo’s property shows he has been opposed to the controversial proposal from the start. He says the revamped Three Waters still won’t deliver what the region needs.

A “major shakeup” of the Three Waters proposal that the Government says will give more say to local councils has been slammed in Northland, with the region still included with Auckland in one of the

