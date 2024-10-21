James Robinson of Heritage New Zealand planting one of the fruit trees at Edmonds Ruins near Kerikeri.

An orchard of heritage trees descended from some of the country’s oldest fruit trees are thriving at a historic Bay of Islands site.

They have been planted at the historic Edmonds Ruins site near the Kerikeri Inlet, ahead of an upcoming open day at the site.

Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga Northland staff, Bill Edwards and James Robinson, recently planted the fruit trees at the historic property.

Edmonds Ruins incorporates the remains of stonemason John Edmonds’ house, which he and his sons built between 1840 and 1858, and the surrounding landscape which made up the original Edmonds farm. The site is cared for today by Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga.

The tree stock for the new orchard was sourced from remnant plantings that still exist at Paetae Reserve - the site where the Edmonds family first established themselves in 1837-38. The trees were almost certainly planted by Edmonds, and are still producing fruit there.