Some of the members of new group Tuituia te Kahunuku — together binding the strands to clothe — that wants to rejuvenate neglected green spaces around Kaitāia.

A new community group set up to revitalise neglected green spaces around Kaitāia is having its first public meeting on Thursday.

Tuituia te Kahunuku is a newly formed group seeking to rediscover and revitalise neglected green spaces around the town.

This community project is supported by Tiaki Taiao o Te Tai Tōkerau Trust, based at the Ecocentre in Bank St in Kaitāia and partly funded by WWF-New Zealand.

But the group needs public help to bring life back — whether it be sharing kōrero, kai, planting a tree, making art and craft, pest monitoring or just showing up and noticing what’s happening in these spaces.

What does it look like when people are an active part of the natural world? People can explore, observe, engage, and help the group answer that question.

Tuituia te Kahunuku — together binding the strands to clothe — is having a hīkoi around some of the karaka trees in Kaitāia where they will harvest berries, and process them together for eating as traditional Māori peanuts.

There will be pūrakau and traditional crafts, and the event finishes with a shared kai (bring a plate). All are welcome to the event at the front of Te Ahu on Thursday from 9.30am to 12.30pm.

For more info or to RSVP call/text Waikarere on 021 1628071 or email tuituiatekahunuku@gmail.com








