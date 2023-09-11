Guy Holroyd, who had been interim chief executive officer at the FNDC, has now been appointed to the CEO role permanently.

Interim Far North District Council chief executive officer Guy Holroyd has been confirmed as the successful candidate in the search for a permanent CEO at the council.

Recruiting for a new CEO began in June this year to replace Blair King, who resigned from the role in February and Holroyd was appointed as interim CEO to oversee council operations while the recruitment process was underway.

Announcing Holroyd’s appointment, Far North Kahika Mayor Moko Tepania said that he is hugely excited by the decision.

“Guy has already impressed us by hitting the ground running while acting as our interim CE. I look forward to the stability and leadership he will bring to our organisation,” Te Pania said.

He said making Holroyd the permanent CEO will empower the council to bring positive change to the Far North for years to come. Holroyd said he was humbled by the support shown by Tepania and other Far North councillors.

”It is a privilege to accept the position of permanent CEO for Far North District Council. I am excited to take on the challenges that this role offers and to continue to work alongside our elected members, staff and communities,” he said.

Holroyd is a Bay of Islands resident who has extensive experience in international finance, working in London for almost two decades before returning to New Zealand in 2008. Before joining the council in June, he was CEO of Ngāti Hine Forestry Trust.







