NorthTec cookery students, staff and representatives from the hospitality industry celebrate the upgraded facilities for hospitality training in the Far North town.

NorthTec ākonga studying cookery in Kaitāia served up a sumptuous three-course meal to celebrate a partnership which has led to upgraded facilities for hospitality training in the town.

The partnership, between NorthTec, the Restaurant Association and Ringa Hora (Workforce Development Council – Services) enabled the former Sea Dragon restaurant in Commerce St to be refurbished to a standard suitable for delivery of the Level 4 Cookery programme run by the tertiary education institute.

The meal consisting of mussel chowder, roasted pork belly and red wine poached pear, was prepared by NorthTec’s first cohort of Level 4 cookery ākonga and served by Level 3 cookery ākonga, all working under the supervision of tutors Amy Thompson and Brooke Irving.

Guests included NorthTec kaimahi, representatives from Ringa Hora, the Restaurant Association and Ngāti Kahu Social and Health Services, and prominent members of the Far North hospitality industry.