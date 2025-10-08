Stuart McGechan, from the Restaurant Association, spoke about the importance of the Te Tupu Tahi programme developed with NorthTec, which provides tailored hospitality tuition to in-work trainees.
He said the partnership combines the Restaurant Association’s industry connections with NorthTec’s training expertise to create opportunities that truly make a difference for local people and businesses.
Ākonga paid tribute to their Kaitāia-based tutor, Amy Thompson, and outlined their study journey in hospitality, with the upgraded facilities providing more opportunities for practical career training in the Far North.
Employers described how the training has increased skill levels, confidence and career focus in their workers, while also adding value to their businesses by having skilled, locally based employees on their staff teams.
NorthTec is Te Tai Tokerau (Northland) region’s largest provider of tertiary education, with campuses and learning centres in Whangārei, Kerikeri, Ngāwhā and Kaitāia.
To find out more about the courses offered at Northtec across Northland go to https://www.northtec.ac.nz/.