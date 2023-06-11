From left: Carla Morkel (Northland lead radiologist), Toni Mitchell (senior MRI technologist), Ian Fernandes (chief information officer, head office) and Steph Claridge (Whangārei service manager) stand by TRG Imaging's MRI machine. Photo / Tania Whyte

TRG Imaging Northland has expanded its diagnostic imaging services within the Whangārei and Far North communities.

A new state-of-the-art magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machine was recently installed at the TRG Imaging Kensington clinic. The latest addition will provide faster scan times and better-quality images for patients.

“Faster imaging using the latest technology, combined with the wide bore, and an improved sound system, makes for a more comfortable experience for the patient,” said TRG Imaging Whangārei service manager, Steph Claridge.

Additionally, from early 2024 a new TRG Imaging clinic will open in Kerikeri.

The facility will include computed tomography (CT) and MRI capabilities and have the ability to provide interventional services, like steroid injections.

There are currently no CT or MRI machines in the Far North.

“High-tech imaging services in Kerikeri will provide access to a much-needed imaging service in the Far North. Currently, Whangarei has the only high-tech imaging services available in Northland, meaning some patients are required to travel over three hours to access essential imaging services,” says Claridge.

The new facility will be situated along State Highway 10 allowing for fast and local access to imaging services.

“Taking imaging services to Kerikeri will remove distance as one of those factors that may inhibit someone attending a potentially lifesaving appointment,” said Claridge.

“To be able to quickly and accurately diagnose pathology as early as possible in the patient journey allows accurate targeted treatment for injury or disease.”

TRG Imaging has been providing diagnostic imaging services to Northland for over 20 years. The expansion cements their commitment to our region.

“We are committed to providing the highest level of care to our patients and look forward to building even stronger relationships with the local community and healthcare providers.”

TRG Imaging is the largest private provider of radiology services in the North Island. It also works closely with Te Whatu Ora and is able to provide services on its behalf, when it wishes to partner with TRG Imaging, as it currently does in Whangārei.



