An elderly couple were contacted by a phone call and convinced by a fraudster to hand over their Pin number and place their bank card in the mailbox for collection. Photo / 123rf
An elderly couple scammed out of tens of thousands of dollars in a “dreadful intrusion” has highlighted the cunning ways fraudsters operate.
Detective Senior Sergeant Shane Pilmer said the couple had been contacted by phone about replacing their bank cards. They were told to put them in the mailbox forcollection, as well as hand over their Pin details.
“It’s not only the vulnerable who are targeted.”
Lyons said scams could be tricky to spot and were becoming increasingly sophisticated.
Financial frauds often involved people based in New Zealand who could be victims of an employment or get-rich-quick scam themselves, he said. They could be used as unwitting money mules to provide bank accounts for fraudulently obtained funds to pass through.
People could also be instructed to withdraw money and send it via wire transfer or convert it into cryptocurrency before sending it on.
Northland represented just 3% of scams and fraud reports to Netsafe in the past 12 months, of those who reported what region they were in.
Lyons said recovering money from scams was an incredibly challenging task.
“Our data shows that only about 17% of scam victims actually managed to get their money back, while 43% attempted to but failed, and 23% didn’t try at all.”
The idea that there was a specific type of person more likely to fall victim to scams made others less vigilant, Lyons said.
Crowther said the couple were not alone in being duped.
He had once got so far as to have his bank account open on the screen in front of him before alarm bells rang.