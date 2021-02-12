Navy chopper drops in to visit Whangārei school pupils

Louie Fannin placed in an annual competition held by the RNZN which resulted in a visit from the Seasprite chopper. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Whangārei pupils from several schools flocked toward a Royal New Zealand Navy (RNZN) aircraft this week when it landed in their midst.

Whangārei Primary pupils were invited to sit aboard the RNZN aircraft after one of their own won third place in an art competition.

The annual RNZN-sponsored primary school art competition is called Ahoy Waitangi whereby, this year, Year 5 and 6 Northland pupils were asked to design an 80th birthday card.

Louie Fannin and teacher Terēsa Battersby with RNZN chopper Seasprite crew Tiffany Yule, Dave Dessoulavy, Matt Snazell and James Rowe. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Claiming third place was Louie Fannin, who was invited to sit in the cockpit while fellow classmates sat in the back of the Seasprite helicopter which landed in the Whangārei Boys' High School field, attracting classrooms of pupils from nearby Whangārei Intermediate School.

Louie was delighted to have the Seasprite helicopter turn up.

Whangārei Primary School teacher Terēsa Battersby said this was the second year her class had placed in the competition, after winning last year when pupils were invited to submit artwork on what Waitangi Day meant to them. The winning design made the cover of Navy Today magazine and their prize involved a day at sea aboard offshore patrol vessel HMNZS Wellington for four hours of activities opposite the Waitangi Treaty Grounds.

From the outset, Waitangi Day commemorations have included naval involvement, first with Royal Navy ships and officers and later with the RNZN, which paraded at the Waitangi Treaty Grounds for the first time in 1947. This year they had a large presence.