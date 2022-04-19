Opposition Leader Christopher Luxon during his first visit to Northland as National Party leader, together with Dr Shane Reti. Photo / Tania Whyte

Opposition Leader Christopher Luxon during his first visit to Northland as National Party leader, together with Dr Shane Reti. Photo / Tania Whyte

National Party leader Christopher Luxon is today paying Northland his first visit as leader of the opposition.

Together with Whangārei list MP Dr Shane Reti, Luxon is visiting Waipū this morning and Whangārei later this afternoon.

Up to 150 have packed The Celtic Barn in Waipū to hear Luxon.

Reti welcomed the "Prime Minister in waiting".

He spoke about bringing then Prime Minister John Key to Northland six years ago and the first port of call was to open the $365m upgrade of Refining NZ.

He asked the crowd whether Northlanders were healthier, better off then six years ago.

Luxon talked about the importance of tackling mental health, the high cost of living and of investing in infrastructure. Photo / Tania Whyte

Luxon spoke passionately about the importance of tackling mental health, saying one in four New Zealanders suffer from it.

He said despite the Government pouring millions into tackling the issue, very little has been achieved over the last few years.

Luxon supported calls for the refinery to be saved if it been mothballed rather than being dismantled.

He also highlighted the importance of controlling the high cost of living and of investing in infrastructure in a more efficient way.

Investing and getting the desired results in health, education, law and order and economic growth would be his top priority if he became Prime Minister, he said.

Luxon says the refinery should be saved rather than being dismantled. Photo / Tania Whyte

The crowd reacted enthusiastically to his speech and a number of them asked him about National's plan on the refinery, infrastructure, and on electric vehicles.

There was a meet and greet after the question and answer session.

A small group protested against closure of the refinery outside. They were not allowed to get in with banners and placards. Three police officers are standing outside to ensure the event went on smoothly.