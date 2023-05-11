Shayden Perkinson, 25, died after an altercation outside Whangārei Gull Service Station on April 15. Photo / Givealittle

Name suppression has lapsed for one of three men charged over the death of Shayden Perkinson outside a petrol station in Whangārei last month.

Samson Thomas Manuel, 24, of Raumanga, pleaded not guilty to murder in the Whangārei High Court this morning.

Manuel was jointly charged with the murder of Perkinson following an incident outside the Whangārei Gull Service station on April 15.

It is alleged Perkinson, 25, was stabbed when he intervened to help a woman outside the service station.

A 29-year-also charged with murder and a 25-year-old charged with possession of a pistol and a meat cleaver and accessory after the fact, have interim name suppression.

A fourth man, aged 54, charged last month with unlawful possession of a pistol in connection with the case did not appear.

None of the three men appeared in person before Justice Timothy Brewer, however, all three entered not guilty pleas through their lawyers, Ron Mansfield, KC, Harvena Cherrington, and Julie Young.

The gallery was filled with whānau and friends of Perkinson wearing “Rest easy Shaydz” T-shirts and were supported in court by victim advisors and police.

A three-week trial has been scheduled for February 2025.

Perkinson died after what police called a “serious assault” outside the Gull service station in Raumanga, last month.

Detective Inspector Dene Begbie said the young man’s death had touched many across Raumanga and the wider communities.

Perkinson’s death caused public outroar around violent crime in Whangārei sparking a protest group called “Whangārei stand up”, which marched recently through the city.

All men have been remanded in custody until trial. Meanwhile, a hearing scheduled for later this month will address whether the two unidentified men will keep name suppression.



