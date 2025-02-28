Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate / Opinion

My apples are worth every battle with nature - Joe Bennett

Joe Bennett
By
Northern Advocate columnist·nzme·
4 mins to read

An apple fits so neatly in the human hand, somewhere between a tennis and a cricket ball. Photo / 123rf

An apple fits so neatly in the human hand, somewhere between a tennis and a cricket ball. Photo / 123rf

Joe Bennett
Opinion by Joe Bennett
Joe Bennett is an author and columnist who writes the weekly A Dog's Life column in Saturday's Northern Advocate.
Learn more

Writhe in envy, for I have apples. Many apples. Many fat apples. I go outside often to stare at my apples, to bask and revel in their fullness and fatness, the sense of plenty.

It’s years since I’ve had apples. Though I have several trees, all which I planted, only

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate