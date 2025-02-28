An apple fits so neatly in the human hand, somewhere between a tennis and a cricket ball. Photo / 123rf

Writhe in envy, for I have apples. Many apples. Many fat apples. I go outside often to stare at my apples, to bask and revel in their fullness and fatness, the sense of plenty.

It’s years since I’ve had apples. Though I have several trees, all which I planted, only the possums have profited. Possums have laid waste to my crops. But now I have laid waste to possums. This past year I have trapped and poisoned them. I have slain them by the score, by the hundred. The war is far from won, may never be won, but the ascendancy is mine. Right now, at least, I have them on the back paw.

(Yes, yes, I am aware of the folly of hope. On my lips, as on yours, are the words of Horace: naturam furca expellas tamen usque recurret. But no man lives with no delusions. Let this be mine for now, that I am winning the Possumic War.)

Nevertheless, I have shrouded the best of the trees in $80 worth of netting to protect its maybe $50 worth of apples. Yet though I seem to count the cost, I do not count the cost, because it is impossible to price the sheer and fertile pleasure of rising from my desk and stepping through the door on to the patch of land I choose to call my own and gloating over my netted crop, my globular mob of apples, my fleshy baubles. Oh, the weight of them. “To bend with apples the mossed cottage trees,” wrote Keats 200 years ago. My house is no cottage, my trees bear no moss, but boy have I got bend.

Six months ago those now-bent branches were as bare as rock. But then in August and September, from out the bark there peeped the tiny tongues of green, the tongues that said the earth had turned again and spring would come. And when it came it came with rain and wind and blossoms, papery, pinkish, vulnerable blossoms. And somehow in the rain and wind the bees found out the blossoms and they groped and fumbled them.