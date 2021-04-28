Musician Dianne Swann returning to Northland for shows to promote first solo album

Dianne Swann will be performing in her home town of Whangārei next month on a tour to promote her debut solo album The War On Peace Of Mind.

Dianne Swann has released her debut solo album The War On Peace Of Mind.

By Mike Dinsdale

After releasing nine albums and numerous singles with various bands over the past 30 years, Whangārei native Dianne Swann thought it was about time she released some music on here own.

And in typical Swann style, it's come in a rush with a brand new solo album The War On Peace Of Mind just released along with debut single from the album Losing The War On Peace Of Mind.

To promote the album Auckland-based Swann is about to embark on a national tour, with gigs at Russell Boating Club on May 15 with Dylan Storey and at ONEONESIX, in Whangārei on May 16, with Farandicus.

Swann has been a pillar of the NZ music scene since the 1980s when she sprang to fame as a member of the all-female supergroup When The Cat's Away.

She has fronted many bands since including The Julie Dolphin who toured Europe with Radiohead in the 90s – she even features on the Radiohead song How Can You Be Sure and most recently she has been one half of alt/rock duo The Bads who have opened for such acts as Cold Chisel, Emmylou Harris, Joan Armatrading among others.

Swann released her debut solo album The War On Peace Of Mind on April 16, so why now?

''It just seemed like a really good time. I had a whole lot of new songs in there and they seemed to lend themselves to solo work rather than as part of a band or with the Bads. Once I decided to keep them (for a solo recording) they just started flowing out of my head.

''And after nine albums with bands, EPs and singles etc, I thought why not?"

The album title seems to be a metaphor for the events of the past year, with the Covid-19 global pandemic causing anxiety and uncertainty around the world.

It's an album which offers an examination of the intricacies of the human mind and our internal battles that we are confronted with. It courses across stark realities of today, love, loss, and change. Innovative and varied there are guitars, at times heavy, at times refrained, it's alt-folk, it's rock, but there are deliberate pop sensibilities that Swann said were put in to help lift people up after the darkness of the past year. The album is Swann at her very best.

''The title is very pertinent at face value.''

She started recording it in December 2019 - producing it herself - and says its contents will be very relatable to all.

''I think the title refers to the human condition, we cannot always feel serene and blissful, and it sometimes feels like a complete battle to retain any equilibrium, sometimes you win, sometimes you lose.

''We all have our tricks and techniques to stay on the level. It seems especially relevant in the current world state - it seems as though every aspect of how we live, and think, is being challenged. I very much felt this ramping up in 2019, and as we now know, a lot more was revealed in 2020.''

She said NZ was the place to be in during this Covid situation and she's grateful that while touring internationally - with its income stream - was off the cards for now, she was pleased for the Government's artists subsidy that had helped out.

''We are so lucky here on so many levels at the moment.''

Swann said she's looking forward to playing her new songs with her band in her home town and region.

Dianne Swann plays at Russell Boating Club on May 15 and at ONEONESIX, in Whangārei on May 16. Her debut solo album Losing The War On Peace Of Mind is out now.