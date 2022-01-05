Music returns to Paihia waterfront thanks to 13-year-old schoolgirl

Elizabeth Esscher, 13, tries out the public piano she has donated to her home town of Paihia. Photo / Peter de Graaf

A popular Bay of Islands attraction is back, thanks to a 13-year-old Paihia girl.

Eight years ago, community group Focus Paihia installed a public piano near the town wharf as part of its transformation of an ugly waterfront car park into bustling Horotutu Park.

The piano was hugely popular — it even gained international attention when a video of ''piano man'' Craig Michael Gregory went viral in 2015 — but vanished when a neighbouring restaurant, where the piano was stored overnight, went out of business five years later.

Now, however, the musically inclined can once again bring joy to Paihia's waterfront by playing a tune or two as they pass by.

Elizabeth Esscher, 13, of Paihia, remembered the old piano and the pleasure it brought locals and tourists alike.

''Music brings comfort to people and it brings positivity to Paihia. It lifts people's mood. They missed it,'' she said.

With Grace Cadogan, a classmate at Springbank School in Kerikeri, Elizabeth decided to reinstate the piano as part of a Year 9 community enterprise project.

Elizabeth Esscher, 13, decided to bring back Paihia's public piano for a school enterprise project. Photo / Peter de Graaf

After some searching her father Peter Esscher, who runs Paihia community radio station 88FM, tracked down a suitable piano in a friend's garage.

He fixed a few broken keys and waterproofed it as much as possible while Elizabeth painted it with an automotive spray gun.

The piano was delivered just before Christmas with help from a couple of burly volunteer firefighters.

Within minutes passing kids and keen piano players were trying out the instrument.

Ōpua's Marlowe McAngus, 16, tries out Paihia's new public piano while Raffy McAngus, 14, and Elizabeth Esscher, 13, look on. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Springbank School enterprise teacher Michelle Chapman said all Year 9 students were required to come up with a community enterprise project.

Elizabeth and Grace had shown great independence and perseverance by completing their project in a tough year when normal fundraising wasn't possible, she said.

Elizabeth, a keen pianist, said the acclaimed Russian composer Tchaikovsky (1840-93) was her favourite.

It is hoped the piano can be stored overnight and in bad weather at Zane Grey's Restaurant and Bar.