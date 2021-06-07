Motatau home razed by fire, police investigating

Kawakawa and Towai firefighters dampen down the remains of the home on Tipene Rd, Motatau. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Kawakawa and Towai firefighters dampen down the remains of the home on Tipene Rd, Motatau. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Police are investigating a blaze which destroyed a newly-built home near Motatau.

No one was present at the almost-complete dwelling on Tipene Rd, about 25km south of Kawakawa, when the alarm was raised about 1.15pm on Monday.

With the home in an isolated area about half an hour's drive from Kawakawa Fire Station, there was no chance of saving the house, which had burnt to the ground when the first crew arrived.

Fire chief Wayne Martin said three fire trucks responded from Kawakawa and one from Towai.

With the weekend's heavy rain, there were no issues with water supply and no danger of the fire spreading.

The first crew reached the fire site without difficulty but as the second appliance was on its way the wind brought a tree down across Matawaia-Maromaku Rd.

Firefighters had to saw up a tree which blew down on Matawaia-Maromaku Rd between the first and second fire trucks. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Firefighters had to saw up the tree before they could continue to the fire.

Martin said the cause was unknown but detectives from Northland police and an investigator from Fire and Emergency NZ were on their way to Motatau on Monday afternoon to look for evidence.

The Advocate understands threats had been made to burn down the house.

It was believed to be almost ready for a family to move in with just services such as plumbing needing to be finished.

If it turns out the fire was deliberately lit it will be at least the ninth arson attack on a dwelling in the Far North this year.

Last month, the historic Masonic Lodge burnt down in Kohukohu and a Housing NZ home was destroyed in Kaikohe. Most of the other fires were in the Ahipara area.