roadside car fire this morning in the Whangārei suburb of Ōtangarei. Video / Supplied

roadside car fire this morning in the Whangārei suburb of Ōtangarei. Video / Supplied

Passersby had a shock this morning as a car burst into flames on an Ōtangarei roadside.

The Whangārei Fire Brigade were called to the blaze on Puna Rere Dr, opposite the Whangārei Golf Club, shortly before 8am. Police were in tow to control traffic in the area.

A member of the public was on hand to help a pair of young woman who were inside of the vehicle when it caught fire.

A police spokesman said there was nothing suspicious about the blaze.