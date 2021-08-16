Migrant UK family grateful to Whangārei community after possessions 'stuck in transit'

Ian, Bertie 9 and Sophie Doble (Lucas 4 did not want his photo taken) are excited for the arrival of their shipping container, held up because of shipping delays. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Ian, Bertie 9 and Sophie Doble (Lucas 4 did not want his photo taken) are excited for the arrival of their shipping container, held up because of shipping delays. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Shipping delays have left a family from the UK without any of their 'worldly goods' for five months, but overwhelming support from the Whangārei community has kept them going.

Ian Doble, his wife Sophie, nine-year-old Bertie and four-year-old Lucas arrived in the country on March 27 with just their carry-on bags. Of the four bags, one was filled with books and one with toys and games.

After receiving a job offer to be a chiropractor at Mudgway Chiropractic in Whangārei, Ian decided to move to New Zealand, but securing a MIQ slot was not easy.

"I had my exams in June, for which I had to be here. We came as soon as we got a MIQ slot.

"My employers helped us find a place to live in Whangārei but the accommodation we moved into was occupied until the end of May.

"We had a few weeks to fill up the time and decided to travel around the country, hoping our container would arrive at the same time we get the house."

The family was told their container would arrive in New Zealand by mid-May.

"We were in the MIQ facility when we received a phone call in the middle of the night saying they weren't able to fit everything in a single container and would put it into two containers.

"Then we heard from them in July and were told our stuff was stuck in Malaysia and would possibly take another month to arrive."

Sophie said they still had no idea when their stuff would arrive.

"All our worldly goods were in that container."

For the first two weeks they managed with the bits and pieces, said Ian.

"My employers gave us some company equipment such as blowout mattresses, some camping beds, loads of blankets, pots and pans.

"Then our landlord realised we did not have any stuff and offered to get some things for us, like more pots, pans, cutlery, plates and things.

"We kind of had enough just to live with, as we thought this arrangement is only temporary for maybe a month.

"But we soon realised it was going to take longer than we expected.

"Sophie's been going to various playschools with the boys and meeting new people. The people in this community have just been so kind and offering us things we could make use of, like furniture and everything.

"It is really heartwarming to receive this support. We are very comfortable and the community has been very welcoming."

Bertie and Lucas were also thrilled to have received three boxes of Lego from members of the community.

As of today, one of their containers had left from Malaysia and one was still stuck there. The family eagerly await the arrival of their belongings.

Over the last year there has been significant supply chain issues due to Covid lockdowns around the world, causing delays, uncertainty and increased costs.