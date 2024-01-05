During the 2021 Mid Northern Rodeo, Laurie Hawea from Gisborne rode Freddy Krueger in the Open Bull Ride. Organisers say both animals and competitors train for years for the event. Photo / Michael Cunningham

While there will be plenty of action inside the ring at Saturday’s Mid Northern Rodeo, animal activist protesters are also hoping to create their own attraction with a protest urging rodeos to be banned in New Zealand.

The annual event at Maungatapere will include the likes of barrel racing, steer wrestling and bull riding, with both animals and competitors spending years honing their skills, said Lyal Cocks from New Zealand Rodeo Cowboys Association.

The rodeo is a family event, including numerous food vendors and activities like bouncy castles, he said.

But Direct Animal Action spokesman Apollo Taito said the main focus of this, and all rodeo, is the animal events where animals suffer and die.

At last year’s Mid Northern Rodeo, a bull broke its leg and had to be euthanised, he said.

“There’s a perception that it’s okay for animals to suffer and die for human entertainment. We’re wanting a ban on rodeo, or at least the worst parts of it,” he said.

“Unfortunately, we’re anticipating more animal injuries and deaths at the Mid Northern Rodeo this season.”

Cocks said while a bull did die last year, it was after a regrettable accident, with the death likely devastating stock contractors, competitors and the bull’s owner.

“We now operate under a stringent Welfare Assurance System; however, animal athletes do suffer injuries but the rodeo animal injury rate is extremely low at 0.5 per cent,” he said.

He disagreed with the activists that freak injuries such as this should end the sport.

“Bull riding is an exciting sport with animal athletes and rodeo athletes spending years honing their skills.

“Animal athletes that suffer an injury will be cared for in the best manner, prescribed by a veterinarian,” Cocks said.

“Rodeo does, and will continue to do, everything it can to ensure the highest animal welfare standards are adhered to and maintained at each and every rodeo.”

Taito expected about 60 protesters outside the Mid Northern Rodeo and he hoped there would not be any trouble.

In 2017, a cowboy deliberately spurred his horse to kick near protesters - including young children and a woman in a wheelchair - while young women were the focus of intimidation in 2019, he said.

But Cocks disputed this, saying any sort of verbal or physical violence, or intimidation, is not tolerated by Mid Northern Rodeo Club or the New Zealand association.

“Freedom of speech is one of the many fundamental rights we have here in New Zealand, and we have no problem with activists speaking or voicing their opinions, as long as they do it lawfully,” he said.

