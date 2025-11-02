A 3D rendering of the solar farm now under construction at Ruakākā.
Construction has officially begun on Meridian Energy’s $227 million solar farm at Ruakākā.
The 130-megawatt (MW) farm, for which the ground was broken earlier this month, is Meridian’s first grid-scale solar project in New Zealand.
It’s expected to start generating electricity by late 2026, with full commissioning scheduled forearly 2027.
Once operational, the solar farm will produce up to 230 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of electricity annually, which is enough to power about half the homes in Northland. Its estimated annual operating cost is $5 million.
The farm, about 30 minutes’ drive south of Whangārei, has an expected life span of 35 years, at which point the panels will be recycled or repurposed.
It also provides backup during outages and helps stabilise the national grid.
Meridian chief executive Neal Barclay said, “This project is special, not just because it’s our first solar farm in New Zealand, but because it will add so much to the Northland region in terms of energy resilience.”
The project has not been without hurdles. Consent was granted by the Northland Regional Council (NRC) last September, but was challenged by an appeal about environmental concerns.
Barclay said the resolution was a positive outcome for the environment and the community.
“We’re committed to increasing the amount of renewable electricity we generate and store so that we can help meet New Zealand’s growing demand for clean energy.”
Meridian general manager of development Guy Waipara said the solar farm was a perfect complement for the company’s many hydro stations and wind farms.
“As more new renewable generation like wind and solar power is built, it’ll lighten the demand on the country’s hydro lakes to produce power year-round and reduce reliance on expensive thermal fuels like coal and gas.”
The project has a strong sustainability focus, he said. More than 79,000 tonnes of construction carbon emissions would be completely offset by the wetland and planting activities. Local employment would be prioritised.
“We know how important it is to be a good neighbour and to do our part for the environment. And once it’s done, we’re planning to show how farming and electricity can co-exist by having sheep grazing between the panels.”
Meridian has awarded the engineering procurement and construction contract to UK-based Ethical Power, which specialises in solar and battery energy storage systems.
Ethical Power New Zealand managing director Matt Rowe said, “Although this is Meridian’s first solar site, Ethical Power is drawing on 15 years of experience in delivering solar PV solutions to ensure the highest quality outcome.
“What makes this project truly special is our shared values around sustainability, environmental care, and community, which will help us build an exceptional project with a positive impact all around.”
Having invested more than $1 billion in the past five years, Meridian is investing a further $2b over the next three years. These projects include the 90MW Mt Munro Wind Farm near Eketāhuna, a 50-50 joint venture with Nova Energy for the 400MW Te Rahui Solar Farm at Rangitāiki, a 100MW BESS in Manawatū, and the Te Rere Hau Wind Farm repowering project, also in Manawatū.
