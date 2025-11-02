Advertisement
Meridian starts work on $227m Ruakākā solar farm to power Northland homes

Sarah Curtis
A 3D rendering of the solar farm now under construction at Ruakākā.

Construction has officially begun on Meridian Energy’s $227 million solar farm at Ruakākā.

The 130-megawatt (MW) farm, for which the ground was broken earlier this month, is Meridian’s first grid-scale solar project in New Zealand.

It’s expected to start generating electricity by late 2026, with full commissioning scheduled for

