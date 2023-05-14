Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Menopause treatment shortage in Northland causes women to suffer raft of ‘horrible’ symptoms

Jenny Ling
By
5 mins to read
Kerikeri resident Lisa Goodhart has run out of her menopause treatment and was told by her doctor it was no longer available. Photo / Jenny Ling

Kerikeri resident Lisa Goodhart has run out of her menopause treatment and was told by her doctor it was no longer available. Photo / Jenny Ling

Northland women going through menopause are starting to suffer from a raft of “horrible” symptoms caused by a major shortage of menopause medications.

There has been a shortage of the most commonly used and funded

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate