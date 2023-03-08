A meningococcal immunisation is given at Whangārei Girls High School. Photo / NZME

The vaccine for a disease that put four Northland children in hospital last year is now available for free in a bid to try to prevent further outbreaks.

From March 1, the meningococcal B vaccine will be funded for all babies aged 12 months and under. A free catch-up programme is available until August 31, 2025 for all other tamariki aged under 5.

Te Whatu Ora director of prevention Astrid Koornneef welcomed Pharmac’s decision to widen access to the meningococcal B vaccine (branded as Bexsero).

“This change provides thousands of young people and infants protection against meningococcal B disease and, importantly allows for its inclusion in the childhood immunisation schedule.”

Four Northland children under the age of 5 contracted meningococcal B in July last year and had to be treated in hospital. One case was detected in the Far North, two in Whangārei and one in Kaipara.

“Meningococcal disease can develop rapidly and be life-threatening. It can become deadly in just a few hours. People who survive meningococcal disease often have serious long-term effects, including amputation of limbs, hearing loss, seizures, brain injury, and permanent skin scarring.”

Meningococcal disease can affect anyone, but higher rates are seen in young children and particularly in babies aged under 1. Rates peak again in young people, particularly those in close-living situations such as university halls.

The meningococcal death of a 6-year-old Northland boy in 2021 was attributed to the family’s living conditions, a one-bedroom whare, which health authorities said was a big factor.

People aged between 13 and 25, in their first year living in boarding school hostels, tertiary education halls of residence, military barracks, or correctional facilities are also eligible for the funded meningococcal B vaccine.

A free catch-up programme is available until February 28, 2024 for all people aged 13 to 25 currently living in boarding schools, university hostels, military barracks, or correctional facilities, Northland Te Whatu Ora Medical Officer of Health Dr Jay Harrower says.

“Tragically, Northlanders have been hospitalised and died as a result of meningococcal disease in the past,” Harrower said.

In 2018, Northland experienced a disproportionately high number of meningococcal disease cases (7.4 cases per 100,000 people) compared with New Zealand overall (2.5 cases per 100,000).

Group W was the predominant cause of meningococcal disease in Northland in 2018. Northland also experienced an outbreak of meningococcal group C disease in 2012.

Most cases in New Zealand are caused by group B.

The vaccine continues to be available and funded for all people who are close contacts of meningococcal B cases or who are at higher risk of meningococcal B disease because of reduced immune function.

The symptoms of meningitis. Photo / Supplied

How does meningitis spread?

Meningococcal disease is usually caught from people who carry the bacteria in their nose or throat but are not ill themselves. For example:

By coughing or sneezing (by droplet spread).

By kissing.

By sharing eating or drinking utensils, toothbrushes, and pacifiers.

What are the symptoms?

Meningococcal disease can be difficult to diagnose because it can look like other illnesses, such as the flu.

Symptoms of meningitis can develop suddenly and include:

A high fever.

Headache.

Sleepiness.

Joint and muscle pains.

There can also be some more specific symptoms, such as:

A stiff neck.

Dislike of bright lights.

Vomiting.

Crying.

Refusal to feed (in infants.)

A rash consisting of reddish-purple pin-prick spots or bruises.

How to get vaccinated

The vaccine can be accessed through general practice and youth health services.

If you don’t have a family doctor, you can go to one of the after-hour medical clinics. Ring them first to make sure they can help you with the vaccination you need.

You can find a clinic near you on the Healthpoint website.

If you have any questions or concerns, talk to your doctor or nurse, or call Healthline on 0800 611 116.























