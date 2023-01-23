Lauri Sangster's photo of Amelia with cousin Beau photobombing in Waipū.

Lauri Sangster's photo of Amelia with cousin Beau photobombing in Waipū.

An abundance of colourful photos brimming with all the hallmarks of a Northland summer vied for the supreme spot in the Bayleys Magic of Summer photo competition.

But that top honour went to Lauri Sangster from Auckland and her photo of son Beau, 12, leaping into the pristine blue waters of Waipū while cousin Amelia smiles.

Sangster snapped the shot as she and her family relished a long-held summer tradition of holidaying in the coastal hotspot - one of their favourite places.

“Any time we can get up there we do, as we absolutely love it,” she said.

“It’s just heaven up there. You live in such a special part of the world.”

The family spend most of their long summery days basking in the water at Waipū.

“If the wind is the wrong direction for surfing then it’s jumping off the rocks,” Sangster said.

The spot is a secret tightly kept by locals and those intimate with the area.

Competition judge, Northern Advocate chief photographer Michael Cunningham, was swayed toward the image by the joy it expressed.

“Everyone was happy, there was a bit of action, it had nice colours, and summed up parts the iconic Kiwi summer for people.”

Ryan McQuerry of Mangawhai took out second place with his almost ethereal shot of a backyard sleepover. Children - Elsie, Rosa, and Sawyer - relax in hammocks as the sun sets and their fairy lights begin to illuminate the trees around them.

Second place: Backyard hammock sleep-overs in Mangawhai (Elsie, Rosa and Sawyer) taken by Ryan McQuerry.

The image showcases the summer adventures children have that go on to form the fabric of their childhood memories.

Third place was firmly cemented by Kawakawa’s Justin Ferguson who captured a colourful portrait of Joni and her girls - two fluffy chickens comfortably held by the youngster.

The depth of field frames Joni against a backyard full of nature as well as showcases her warmth and comfort in the great outdoors.

"Joni and her girls, summer solstice Kawakawa" by Justin Ferguson.

The trio of podium finishers will receive a hamper laden with goodies.

Cunningham highly commended entries by Tris Ecuyer, Serena Kelly, Kirsty Morwood, and Darren Markin.

He applauded the high standard of entries of which 10 to 15 were of such great quality it made judging hard.

Image 1 of 4 : Tris Ecuyer's photo of her dog Amber cooling off in Onerahi.







































