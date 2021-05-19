Maungatūroto volunteer firefighter takes on third 2021 Firefighter Sky Tower Stair Challenge

Maungatūroto volunteer firefighters support their station officer Glenn Orford, left, as he fundraises for this weekend's Sky Tower challenge. Photo / Supplied

The pain of lugging 25kg up the Sky Tower's 1000 stairs pales in comparison to the experience Kiwis diagnosed with cancer face.

That is the philosophy of Maungatūroto Volunteer Fire Brigade station officer Glenn Orford as he gears up for his third Firefighter Sky Tower Stair Challenge this weekend.

"The 10 or 15 minutes of pain is nothing compared to what cancer patients go through," Orford said.

The event that fills up lightening fast is a popular fundraiser for Leukaemia & Blood Cancer New Zealand (LBC) raised close to $800,000 last year.

Joining the 50-year-old firefighting veteran were 13 other Northland fire brigades from Dargaville, Hikurangi, Ruawai, Ngunguru, Onerahi, Kaiwaka, Whangārei,

Marsden 22, Kamo, Paihia, Kawakawa, Kerikeri, Ahipara, and Waipū.

Otamatea High School gym users were perplexed to see Orford working out in full firefighting kit as he trained for the event.

"I had to apologise to a few people for the hell of a racket I was making," he said.

Training runs up Mt Parihaka in Whangārei and Mt Manaia in Whangārei Heads – to name a few – also drew some confusion from passersby.

"I got a few weird looks running up the hill with the gear," Orford said. "People wonder what the hell is going on. I'd get asked where the fire is."

Orford and his Marsden Refinery work mates firefighters are spurred on in the gruelling challenge by thoughts of brave 6-year-old Florence London.

The small girl with a big smile was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia in February 2019 and underwent long bouts of intensive treatment at Starship Hospital.

"Florence is definitely our motivation," Orford said.

Although he admitted his competitive streak would help drive the previous winner in the event's grand masters division across the finish line.

"It's a head game," Orford said. "You hate it while you're doing it but then you get a massive adrenaline rush when you finish."

The fastest time last year was claimed by Auckland firefighter Josh Harrison who reached the top of the tower in 8 minutes 17 seconds.

Christchurch's Helen Sinclair was the fastest woman up the Sky Tower with a time of 13 minutes 28 seconds.