A waka makes its way through the water at dawn during the 2022 Matariki Pēwhairangi Festival in the Bay of Islands. The festival is on from June 30 to July 22. Photo / Mark Russell, Renegade Peach

The Matariki public holiday is now in its second year and this year the Bay of Islands has an entire three-week festival built around what is the first indigenous national public holiday in the world.

The public holiday itself this year is on Friday, July 14, and people wanting to celebrate Puanga Matariki in the Bay of Islands have plenty to choose from.

The Matariki Pēwhairangi Festival returns for the third year with a programme packed full of unique experiences and feasts, all set in the stunning surrounds of the Northland tourist mecca of the Bay of Islands.

It runs from Friday, June 30, to Saturday, July 22, at a number of venues and settlements throughout the region.

Hangi master Rewi Spraggon will be providing kai throughout the Matariki Pēwhairangi Festival, that runs form June 30 to July 22. Photo / Mark Russell, Renegade Peach

Incredible workshops, beautiful waiata, inspiring talks, belly-warming kai, stargazing and family fun are all on the menu this year as the country acknowledges the reappearance of Te Kāhui o Matariki and Puanga above the horizon.

Matariki is about spending time with those you love, remembering those we have lost, sharing knowledge and food and making plans for the future, festival director Jackie Sanders said.

“With the Matariki public holiday falling within the school holidays [the first two weeks of July] this year, we have made sure we have plenty of whānau-friendly activities to enjoy,” Sanders said.

“You could plant your own kāhui whetū mini garden, try your hand at bone carving or learn how to make rēwena bread.

The fireworks at last year’s Matariki Pēwhairangi Festival. Photo / Mark Russell, Renegade Peach

“Our magical main event, Te Tau Hou Māori, will take place along Paihia Waterfront on Friday, July 14 and is free. The waterfront will be buzzing with music, story-tellers and kapa haka from 4pm.

“Paihia Village Green will have delicious street food offerings plus arts, crafts and music. The Puanga Matariki display of light, waka and fireworks is set to an audio story written and narrated by Maramataka expert, Heeni Hoterene, and Ngati Kawa Taituha [Waitangi Marae chair].’’

This starts at 7pm and will last about 20 minutes.

There is a great programme of events, exhibitions and workshops over the festival period at the Waitangi Treaty Grounds, which will throw open its doors for the free Matariki Open Day on Sunday, July 16.

The Feast Matariki programme features many award-winning Northland restaurants and producers, including Terra Restaurant, MĀHA at Wharepuke, Sage Restaurant at Pāroa Bay, and brand-new craft beer festival, Brew of Islands.

Not to be missed is the return of sell-out event, Tohunga Tumau: Puanga Matariki Dinner on Saturday, July 22. This culinary experience, hosted at the iconic Duke of Marlborough Hotel, features an all-star line-up of Māori master chefs including the hangi master Rewi Spraggon, award-winning sisters Kārena and Kasey Bird, Tama Salive (The Duke of Marlborough executive chef) and Liam Tito-Salive (Charlotte’s Kitchen head chef).

More events include the spectacular Matariki Dawn Cruise, operated by Explore Group New Zealand, astrophotography workshops, walks, exhibitions and talks.

Bone carving and many other workshops will be part of the Matariki Pēwhairangi Festival. Photo / Mark Russell, Renegade Peach

Sanders said ticketed events all sold out last year so people need to plan ahead and book early if they don’t want to miss out this year.

The festival has been developed in collaboration with local iwi, business and community partnerships, and with funding support from the Ministry of Culture and Heritage (Matariki fund), the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (Regional Events Fund), Northland Inc and the Far North District Council.

“Together we will acknowledge this uniquely Aotearoa celebration Te Tai Tōkerau style, showcasing the best the region has to offer,” she said.

For more detailed information on events, special accommodation packages and how to buy tickets, visit matarikinz.com. For more Matariki long weekend info, visit northlandnz.com.

When: Friday, June 30 - Saturday, July 22 at various Bay of Islands spots, including Russell/Kororāreka, Paihia, Kerikeri, and the surrounding areas.

■ What is Matariki?:

Matariki is the Māori name for the cluster of stars also known as the Pleiades. It rises in midwinter and for many Māori, it heralds the start of a new year. Iwi across Aotearoa understand and celebrate Matariki in different ways and at different times.

Matariki is an abbreviation of “Ngā Mata o te Ariki Tāwhirimātea” (”The eyes of the god Tāwhirimātea”) and refers to a large cluster of stars, known in some European traditions as the Pleiades or The Seven Sisters. According to Māori tradition, the god of the wind, Tāwhirimātea, was so angry when his siblings separated their parents, Ranginui the sky father and Papatūānuku the earth mother, that he tore out his eyes and threw them into the heavens.