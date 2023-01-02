Ethan Reynolds, 8, from Whangārei, all smiles with a freshly-painted face in front of a fire engine from the Ngunguru Fire Brigade at the Matapouri Gala Day on Monday.
Matapouri, on Northland’s east coast near Tutukaka, was the place to be yesterday.
Hundreds of people flocked to the coastal settlement, 35 kilometres northeast of Whangārei, for the annual Matapouri Gala Day. It’s billed as a fun-filled day for the whole family, and there was plenty of entertainment to keep everybody happy.
Northern Advocate photographer Michael Cunningham made himself sun-smart and went along to capture the excitement at Matapouri Hall.