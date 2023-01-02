Ethan Reynolds, 8, from Whangārei, all smiles with a freshly-painted face in front of a fire engine from the Ngunguru Fire Brigade at the Matapouri Gala Day on Monday.

Matapouri, on Northland’s east coast near Tutukaka, was the place to be yesterday.

Hundreds of people flocked to the coastal settlement, 35 kilometres northeast of Whangārei, for the annual Matapouri Gala Day. It’s billed as a fun-filled day for the whole family, and there was plenty of entertainment to keep everybody happy.

Northern Advocate photographer Michael Cunningham made himself sun-smart and went along to capture the excitement at Matapouri Hall.

To celebrate turning 21, Juliette Vukets, from Auckland, was looking for the perfect summer hat at the Matapouri Gala Day.

Party Poopers Pony Party's Brenna Ashcroft takes Ottilie Allen, 4, and Kira Korzh, 2, for a ride at Matapouri.

First-place-getter Bryce Mason, from Christchurch, performed a spectacular tumble over the line to claim first place in the adults' sack race at the gala day.

The competitors get down for the crab race at Matapouri.

There was a photo finish for Bella Pavelin, 11, and Asher Tebbutt, 11, both from Auckland, in the running race at the gala day.