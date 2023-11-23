The taonga was taken from Te Rau Aroha Museum at the Waitangi Treaty Grounds.

A Māori Battalion taonga symbolising the sacrifice of its soldiers has been reportedly been stolen in broad daylight from Te Rau Aroha Museum at the Waitangi Treaty Grounds.

The kauri gum treasure, worth thousands of dollars, was reportedly swiped while on display at the museum sometime between 11.30am and 12pm on Sunday.

Far North District acting area commander Senior Sergeant Peter Robinson said the taonga is the size of a small netball. The Advocate understands it is about 30 centimetres long and weighs roughly two kilograms.

Robinson said police attended the scene and are currently reviewing CCTV footage, as well as making further enquires.

1News reported CCTV appeared to show the involvement of two adults and a child.

The taonga was gifted to Te Rau Aroha during its 2020 opening as a memorial to A Company, known as the “gum diggers”.

Curator Chanel Clarke told 1News it was meant to symbolise the sacrifice of those men.