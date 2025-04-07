The man had no idea he won Lotto Strike. Photo / NZME

A Mangawhai man says he let out some colourful language after finding out he had become an overnight millionaire.

The man, who did not want to be named, won Strike Four during Lotto’s Saturday night draw.

“I won’t tell you what I said when she told me I’d won $1 million — I was shocked, and some of the words shouldn’t be repeated.”

The man went to sleep, not realising he had won despite watching the draw and jotting down the numbers.

“It wasn’t until the next day, when a woman told me that the Four Square had sold a big winning ticket, that I remembered I hadn’t checked mine.”