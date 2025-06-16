Coastguard northern regional manager Jonny Bannister said the trial is a major milestone not just for Coastguard but for the safety of all water users.

Mangawhai has experienced a steady rise in recreational boating and SAR incidents, with at least nine callouts in the past five years.

Bannister said challenging local conditions - such as the Mangawhai Bar and limited shelter from swells - increases the risk for boaties.

“During winter, if someone is reported overdue, there is a real risk they could succumb to the elements before a Coastguard rescue vessel from Kawau or Whangārei can reach them.”

In June last year, Coastguard Whangārei rescued three men in the early hours of the morning after they were forced to abandon their sinking boat near the Hen and Chicken Islands.

A distress call was received by the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre at 3.30am on June 22 and Coastguard Whangārei volunteers responded immediately, launching the rescue vessel Circa Rescue.

New Zealand Police also joined the rescue operation, deploying the Eagle helicopter which spotted the vessel and three men in the water at 4.38am.

The men were successfully retrieved from the water and taken to shore at Mangawhai Heads.

Bannister said a Mangawhai-based unit could potentially respond faster than one from Whangārei in such incidents.

Another Coastguard unit in Northland’s most southern district exists. Coastguard North Kaipara covers the northern half of the Kaipara Harbour.

A community survey in January showed 73% of people supported the trial, which has strong backing from Kaipara District Council.

Bannister said Mangawhai had long been identified as a critical gap in Coastguard’s national SAR network.

“... With strong community support and the trial now under way, we’re taking important steps toward a safer future for everyone on the water.”

The trial will be evaluated across several key areas, including response times, environmental impact, and operational viability.

Findings will inform a final decision on establishing a permanent unit.

The initiative is part of Coastguard’s national strategy to address holes in the country’s maritime emergency network.

In June 2024, the Government committed $8 million to strengthen SAR coverage in high-need areas, including Mangawhai.