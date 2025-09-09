Advertisement
Mandarin language assistant praises police efforts after alleged robbery in Onerahi

Brodie Stone
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
4 mins to read

From left: Whangārei-Kaipara area commander Maria Nordstrom, Onerahi School principal AnnMaree MacGregor, detective constable Moyra van Rooyen and detective Pepe Reihana. Photo / Brodie Stone

A staff member of a Whangārei primary school finally felt safe enough to walk by herself three weeks after she was reportedly robbed in broad daylight by two teens.

The well-known Onerahi School Mandarin language assistant spoke exclusively to the Northern Advocate about her ordeal.

Liying, who did not

