“[But] When I was close to the alley, they just came up and took my bag.”

The teens, aged 14 and 16, reportedly threatened her with a weapon before taking her bag carrying her laptop, wallet and other personal items such as her passport.

Irreplaceable university work, including an essay she was writing, was stored on her computer.

A frightened Liying ran to her host family’s home just minutes away. There, they called the police.

But other help was on hand too. Onerahi School principal AnnMaree MacGregor approved a post for the school’s Facebook page saying how shocked and saddened the school was to learn about Liying’s ordeal.

The post called for any information regarding the whereabouts of her taken bag or the alleged robbery.

Detective Pepe Reihana said the entire community was involved as everyone wanted to help. The cooperation made the process “easy”.

“Everyone we spoke to in the community helped by way of CCTV footage or information.”

Two days after the ordeal, investigating police successfully found the teens as well as Liying’s laptop.

A 14-year-old male appeared in the Whangārei Youth Court and a 16-year-old was referred to Youth Aid.

Reihana said small bits of information about things that had happened in town ultimately led police to identifying the youths responsible.

He said police had been particularly motivated to return her university studies.

Detective Constable Moyra van Rooyen didn’t want the ordeal to unfairly reflect on New Zealand especially as the residents had rallied to help.

“...It’s really cool when the community comes together to show people we’re actually a really great community.”

Three weeks after the robbery, Liying took it upon herself to walk home alone.

“I felt a little bit nervous, but I walked and watched around.”

She said she felt safer knowing the people responsible had been caught.

Liying loves working and living in Whangārei. She was particularly fond of the children she taught.

They had given her “so many” cards after the incident.

“I felt beloved,” Liying said.

She met with Whangārei-Kaipara area commander Maria Nordstrom and the officers who helped solve the case at Onerahi School last week.

The catch-up was an opportunity to thank them and for them to check in on how she was doing.

Nordstrom called the community a vital part of policing.

“The communication, the reporting, the support that we get from our community is just amazing, and it helps us resolve crime,” she said.

Nordstrom affirmed staff were “ready and waiting” to jump into action.

“...We might not get in touch with some people when they call police but just be reassured that we’re working behind the scenes.”

Colleague and languages teacher Hannah He said she had been given positive feedback from the Chinese community about living in Northland.

