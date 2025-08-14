The pair were found by police yesterday.
Shortly after the incident, Onerahi School posted on its Facebook page saying the language assistant’s bag contained her laptop, wallet and personal items.
The laptop had the woman’s important university study, the school said.
Pilmer revealed police had carried out a search at an address and had found the laptop.
“This is a great result in both holding these two males to account, and recovering the laptop as I know it contained irreplaceable university material,” he said.
“Police and the community will not tolerate violence or other intimidation.”