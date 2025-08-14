The language assistant was reportedly confronted on this walkway in Onerahi. Photo / Brodie Stone

The language assistant was reportedly confronted on this walkway in Onerahi. Photo / Brodie Stone

Police have made two arrests in the case of a Whangārei school staff member reportedly robbed in broad daylight.

The Onerahi School Mandarin language assistant was confronted by two males near an alleyway on Ross St about 3pm on Monday.

Detective Senior Sergeant Shane Pilmer said the woman’s bag was taken after a weapon was allegedly presented at her.

Pilmer had earlier said the weapon was not a firearm.

“Enquiries have been underway to locate the two young males allegedly involved in this crime.”