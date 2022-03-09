Waipū volunteer surf lifeguard and club captain Kath Manning is one of the rescuers to help save a man's life. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The wife of a man pulled back from the brink of death has praised the quick actions of his rescuers in Waipū.

Waipū Cove Surf Life Saving Club volunteer lifeguard and club captain Kath Manning was among the people who rushed to his aid as he experienced a cardiac arrest.

According to her, the couple had been travelling in their car along Cove Rd in Waipū on Saturday when the man, in his 60s, became extremely unwell shortly before 5pm.

They pulled over and his wife got out to flag down a motorist for help. Manning said a man driving past stopped and got out to help the couple.

"He helped her get her husband out of the car, called 111 and commenced CPR."

In the meantime, Manning was still at the surf club after a big day of hosting the Northern Region IRB Championships.

She and a handful of other guards – her husband Tim included and Jake McClure – had stayed behind to practise first aid with a trainee due to sit their lifeguard examine the next day.

"A junior surf parent had driven past someone looking unwell on the side road," Manning said.

"They thought they'd just check to see if the lifeguards were still at the club as they know we would have emergency equipment."

Manning said they grabbed the first aid gear – defibrillator (AED) and oxygen tank included – and immediately responded.

When they reached the man, the Waipū Volunteer Fire Brigade was on the scene carrying out CPR.

"We were able to assist them and assist with the defibrillator ... after three shocks he came around."

St John paramedics soon arrived and transferred the man to Whangārei Hospital where is he now recovering.

Manning said she had spoken to his wife, who had told her she was "highly grateful" for the "quick actions of everyone involved".

"She said she was told at the hospital if it wasn't for the good CPR he got ... he would be dead and there are no two ways about it."

Manning said the wife had thanked all of her husband's rescuers but especially wanted to extend her gratitude to the first stranger who stopped to help.

This was the first time the Waipū guard had performed CPR in a real-life situation, she said.

But the club instructor recognised time was critical and her years of training instantly kicked in – training as fresh as last week when she taught other guards CPR.

"I've not experienced anything like that before but we used really great teamwork for a really awesome outcome," Manning said. "I'm just so proud of our team."

More people die from cardiac arrest than road crashes each year in New Zealand. About 15 per cent of people survive a cardiac arrest in the community.

St John data shows bystander CPR and the use of a defibrillator can increase a person's chance of survival by 50 per cent.

St John clinical director Dr Tony Smith has previously said more public awareness needed to be raised about the importance of bystander CPR and the use of defibrillators.

"Bystanders can save lives by starting CPR, as early intervention can double the chance of survival.

"Everyone can learn CPR and using a defibrillator is simple - if you know how to use a cellphone, you can save a life."