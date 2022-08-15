A house in the Kaipara district burned to the ground. Photo / NZME

A house in the Kaipara district burned to the ground. Photo / NZME

A house in Mamaranui, in the Kaipara District, was completely destroyed by fire on Monday evening.

Fire and Emergency NZ were called to the scene around 4.30pm and remained there for several hours.

The fire was well-involved when crews arrived from nearby volunteer brigades, including Dargaville. Seven trucks in total were in attendance.

Dargaville fire chief Jeffrey Palmer said the house was completely destroyed and he believed the owner had no insurance.

The investigation into the fire was ongoing, he added, but the homeowner believed the fire was caused by a bird's nest in a gas water heater.

"That's what the owner reckoned it was, but it's going to be investigated."

No one was injured in the fire.