Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Opinion
Home / Northern Advocate / Opinion

Looking back at the school song that shaped a generation’s lessons on life - Joe Bennett

Joe Bennett
Opinion by
Northern Advocate columnist·Northern Advocate·
4 mins to read
Joe Bennett is an author and columnist who writes the weekly A Dog's Life column in Saturday's Northern Advocate.

The days of boyhood seem distant. Photo / 123RF

The days of boyhood seem distant. Photo / 123RF

What was I humming? Obviously I knew the tune, but where was it from? Were there words to it? Suddenly, yes, the words came flooding into my throat.

When years have rolled behind us

And back in time’s deep shade

And I realised I had been humming, and was now

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save