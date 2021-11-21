Voyager 2021 media awards
Northern Advocate

Lone fisherman found dead at popular beach in Kaipara

A man's body was found at Omamari Beach, 30km northwest of Dargaville, on Sunday. Photo / NZME

A man's body was discovered in the surf of a wild west coast beach in Kaipara by a member of the public.

Police reported the man was found face down in the water south of Omamari Beach, around 30km northwest of Baylys Beach, around 10.45am on Sunday.

A spokesperson said initial enquiries indicated he had been fishing alone at the time in a remote area of the beach.

The alarm was raised by a member of the public immediately after they discovered the man's body.

An ambulance attended the scene and the man was confirmed deceased.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.

Omamari Beach's 100km of sand makes it one of the longest beaches in the country.

It's popular with surfcasters and motorists who cruise the coastline on their bikes or in their 4WDs.