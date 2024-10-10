In her closing, Crown prosecutor Bernadette O’Connor recalled what the multiple witnesses observed, how the Crown believed the CCTV showed Hall’s intention to murder McNae, and that his claim of self-defence was flawed.
The court heard that in the weeks leading up to the stabbing, Hall had been involved in several incidents at the block of flats.
One led to Hall being asked to leave the flat he was living in, leading to him moving into Cody Rudolph’s flat at the same complex.
Rudolph told the court that Hall went on to threaten to stab him, and to annoy other residents.
On June 19, 2023, the relationship worsened when Rudolph threw the building access card to Hall, who was in the carpark where other residents were drinking.
Hall said he could not find the card.
When Rudolph went to help, he was punched in the face by Hall.
“What I wanted, was Lance to be removed from my house,” Rudolph said in evidence.
The ex-partner of Rudolph, Courtney Rapata, gave evidence that Rudolph called her, seeking assistance to remove Hall from his flat.
Rapata said her new partner at the time, McNae, overheard her and Rudolph on the phone and said they needed to help him.
McNae drove to the flats with Rapata and her family members Boston Tahitahi and Kelly Rapata who all testified they had gone to help Rudolph and when they arrived, were met with an aggressive Hall on the driveway.
“He had punched Cody Rudolph, he had been intimidating other people, he had been strutting around like the big man and then he followed them into the stairwell,” O’Connor told the jury in her closing.
CCTV captured the group walking past Hall who followed them into the stairwell.
For 16 seconds, the group was in an area not captured by CCTV. Hall alleges in that moment he was assaulted by four people. But Rapata gave contrasting evidence.
Mansfield said McNae came at Hall on the stairwell and Hall acted in self-defence swinging out with the scissors towards the upper area of his body.
“You can infer he was going to wound but not so as to risk to take his life.”
Mansfield also said the CCTV had not captured the gang chants, slogans or gestures towards Hall from the many people present at the scene, and that his client was outnumbered.
“He might be an idiot, he might be nasty, he might be a bully, he might be unreliable but that does not make him someone that wanted someone he didn’t even know dead.”
The jury must also consider verdicts for one charge of assault on Rudolph and two charges of threats to kill Rapata and Rudolph.
Shannon Pitman is a Whangārei based reporter for Open Justice covering courts in the Te Tai Tokerau region. She is of Ngāpuhi/ Ngāti Pūkenga descent and has worked in digital media for the past five years. She joined NZME in 2023.