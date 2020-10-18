Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Labour's Kelvin Davis retains Te Tai Tokerau seat for third term

5 minutes to read

Kelvin Davis at Auckland Town Hall Labour HQ during election night. He won the Tai Tokerau electorate for a third term. Photo / Getty Images

Jenny Ling
By:

Jenny Ling is the Northern Advocate's feature writer and news reporter

The people of Te Tai Tokerau will benefit from the "consistent common-sense approach" of Labour's Kelvin Davis, who has retained the northernmost Māori electorate seat for a third term.

That's what iwi leaders are saying

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.