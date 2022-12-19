Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Kevin Page: Golf bag grabs centre stage during not-so-quiet round

Kevin Page
By
6 mins to read
Imagine our surprise when we heard what the golf bag appeared to be saying. Photo / 123rf

Imagine our surprise when we heard what the golf bag appeared to be saying. Photo / 123rf

OPINION

Normally, in the week before Christmas I’ll bash out a few words for you, Dear Reader, relating to what I’m going to get Mrs P for Christmas.

I sat down at my desk the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Go barefoot in Bali with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei

Latest from Northern Advocate