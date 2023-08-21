Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Kevin Page: Nothing beats history between old mates

Kevin Page
By
6 mins to read
The Big Fella’s good deed paid off as Blue Jacket Lady had given him her phone number. Photo / 123rf

The Big Fella’s good deed paid off as Blue Jacket Lady had given him her phone number. Photo / 123rf

OPINION

I had a catch-up this week with an old mate.

It was enjoyable to say the least. It was also an example of one of those situations where you just never know what’s around

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate