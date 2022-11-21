Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Kevin Page: Lack of underwear puts restocking pantry at risk

Kevin Page
By
5 mins to read
Getting a well-stocked pantry again was put at risk by the lack of underwear in the Page household.

Getting a well-stocked pantry again was put at risk by the lack of underwear in the Page household.

This week’s tale of calamity from the Page household concerns food and underwear. Or more particularly, a lack of the same, and a rare night out for my beloved and I.

Let me explain.

For

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Go barefoot in Bali with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei

Latest from Northern Advocate