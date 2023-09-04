Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Kevin Page discovers auditions are tough

Kevin Page
By
6 mins to read
Kevin Page has always found when you get two dogs together it can go either way Photo / 123rf

Kevin Page has always found when you get two dogs together it can go either way Photo / 123rf

OPINION

In years gone by Mrs P and I were regular attendees at auditions for those seeking stardom on both stage and screen.

That’s because the Boomerang Child - possessor of some not-inconsiderable talent when

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate