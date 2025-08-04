Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Kevin Page: A tsunami scare is no match for beach gossip

Kevin Page
By
Columnist·nzme·
5 mins to read

Mrs P had been on the beach when the alert went. Photo / Corey Fleming

Mrs P had been on the beach when the alert went. Photo / Corey Fleming

Kevin Page
Opinion by Kevin Page
Kevin Page is a teller of tall tales with a firm belief too much serious news gives you frown lines.
Learn more

So, the other day when the gods decided an obscure part of Russia needed a shake-up and my cellphone should emit loud noises warning of a pending tsunami, I leapt into action.

At the time My Beloved was literally on the beach – at the water’s edge no less –

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save