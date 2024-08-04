A teen was arrested in Kerikeri for impersonating police by using red and blue lights to pull over female motorists.
Police in Northland caught up with the man, who is alleged to have impersonated an officer by attaching red and blue flashing lights to his vehicle.
Mid North response manager Senior Sergeant Mark Barratt said the man allegedly signalled for other drivers to stop.
“Two recent incidents were reported that concerned us, where someone with fake police vehicle lights has allegedly signalled for female drivers to stop at night. Both female drivers were the sole occupant of their vehicles,” Barratt said.