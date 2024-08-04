“On both occasions, the female drivers have stopped, and the alleged offender has exited his vehicle, and engaged them in conversation. The female drivers have then driven away from the man unharmed, but were left distressed by his actions.

“The incidents could have also led to a crash and put the lives of other road users at risk.”

He said police were able to identify a suspect from images of the vehicle taken from CCTV footage.

“[On Friday] we executed a search warrant at an address in Kerikeri and located a vehicle which had red and blue lights fitted to it. A 17-year-old man was referred to Youth Aid as a result,” Barratt said.

“We are greatly concerned by this man’s actions and believe he may have approached and signalled other drivers in the region to stop with the activated red and blue lights.”

Anyone with information on these incidents, or other similar occurrences, can call police on 105, quoting file number 240625/9125.

They can also contact police online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 clicking “Update Report” and reference the file number above.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.