The Environment Court said it was content that strict consent conditions for the next phase of Kerikeri's Rangitane River Development could allay opponents' fears about sprawl.
The Environment Court has greenlit the next stages of a major rural subdivision on the northern edge of Kerikeri, just three years after local commissioners rejected it.
Neil Construction can now proceed with developing 115 residential lots across 68ha of land known as Tubbs Farm, part of the RangitaneRiver Park project.
The ruling, issued on May 15 this year and released more recently online, follows an interim decision in 2024 that indicated approval was likely if strict environmental, design, and community conditions were met.
The court stated it was satisfied the revised plans and consent conditions addressed earlier concerns.
Mueller-Glodde also raised concerns about biodiversity and rural identity.
“The pet ban is welcome, but it won’t prevent habitat fragmentation or the erosion of rural character,” he said.
He warned that current lot sizes could be vulnerable to future subdivision, depending on changes to the RMA.
However, he welcomed the requirement for a Community Engagement Group, which gives locals a role in managing reserves and ecological areas.
“It gives the community a seat at the table,” he said, noting that the developer had already reached out to stakeholders—a “positive step”.
Neil Construction is expected to begin work on Stage 3 once all pre-construction conditions are met. The project will proceed in four stages, each requiring RMA certification before titles can be issued.
