However, the Environment Court found that with revised plans and safeguards, the development could align with the Resource Management Act (RMA).

Neil Construction, owned by the British Virgin Islands-registered Callander Group, argued the project would help meet Kerikeri’s growing housing demand. The court agreed, albeit cautiously.

Neil Construction has been given the go-ahead to progress with the third phase of its subdivision on the former Tubbs farm land between Kapiro Rd (pictured) and Rangitane River. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The consent includes a comprehensive set of conditions to protect the environment, manage infrastructure, and ensure community oversight.

They include:

Design controls : Homes must follow strict rules on height, colour, cladding, and fencing to maintain rural character. Car parks must be screened, and plantation forestry tree species are banned.

: Homes must follow strict rules on height, colour, cladding, and fencing to maintain rural character. Car parks must be screened, and plantation forestry tree species are banned. Waste Management : Each lot is capped at 600 sqm of impervious surface and must manage its own stormwater and wastewater.

: Each lot is capped at 600 sqm of impervious surface and must manage its own stormwater and wastewater. Kiwi protection : No “carnivorous pets” (cats, dogs, or mustelids) are allowed, even during construction. Kiwi awareness signage is mandatory.

: No “carnivorous pets” (cats, dogs, or mustelids) are allowed, even during construction. Kiwi awareness signage is mandatory. Ecological restoration : Wetlands and native bush areas must be protected and enhanced, with long-term weed and pest control.

: Wetlands and native bush areas must be protected and enhanced, with long-term weed and pest control. Community engagement: A Community Engagement Group (CEG) must be formed, including Vision Kerikeri, Ngāti Rēhia, and others, to oversee reserve development and ecological management.

Lot sizes range from 3000 to more than 6000 sqm.

The development will include scenic and recreational reserves, walking tracks, and a playground, all to be vested in the Far North District Council.

The project involves 74,000 cubic metres of earthworks along with topsoil stripping, fill importation, and remediation of contaminated land.

Engineering plans for roads, stormwater, and landscaping have been approved. The developer must also enter into maintenance agreements and bond certain works to ensure completion.

Action group Vision Kerikeri is concerned the Environment Court's decision to allow further expansion of Neil Construction's subdivision on Kerikeri's rural fringes will open a floodgate for increased urban sprawl. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Vision Kerikeri’s acting chairman, Rolf Mueller-Glodde, called the decision “deeply disappointing,” warning it could set a precedent for urban sprawl in rural zones.

“This isn’t just about one subdivision,” he said.

“It’s about the cumulative impact of urban-style development creeping into rural areas under the guise of housing need.”

While acknowledging the court’s strong environmental and design conditions, he questioned their enforceability.

“Too often, conditions look good on paper but fall apart in practice,” he said, citing the scale of earthworks as inconsistent with a rural setting.

Mueller-Glodde also raised concerns about biodiversity and rural identity.

“The pet ban is welcome, but it won’t prevent habitat fragmentation or the erosion of rural character,” he said.

He warned that current lot sizes could be vulnerable to future subdivision, depending on changes to the RMA.

However, he welcomed the requirement for a Community Engagement Group, which gives locals a role in managing reserves and ecological areas.

“It gives the community a seat at the table,” he said, noting that the developer had already reached out to stakeholders—a “positive step”.

Neil Construction is expected to begin work on Stage 3 once all pre-construction conditions are met. The project will proceed in four stages, each requiring RMA certification before titles can be issued.

Sarah Curtis is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on a wide range of issues. She has nearly 20 years’ experience in journalism, much of which she spent court reporting. She is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.