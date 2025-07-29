A 35-year-old man is facing multiple charges after allegedly storming Kensington Tavern and robbing the business of $5000 in cash. Photo / NZME

A 35-year-old man is facing multiple charges after allegedly storming Kensington Tavern and robbing the business of $5000 in cash. Photo / NZME

The man accused of carrying out an aggravated robbery at a Whangārei bar has appeared in court.

Police alleged the 35-year-old fired a shot into the ceiling of Kensington Tavern on Friday and stole $5000 in cash.

He was arrested yesterday afternoon.

The man appeared in the Whangārei District Court today to face charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, discharging a firearm to intimidate, aggravated robbery with a firearm and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The latter charge alone carries a maximum penalty of 14 years’ imprisonment.