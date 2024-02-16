Keegan Jones has been instrumental in providing free legal advice in the Whangārei area. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Nearly a year since Whangārei’s first free legal clinics were launched, the face behind the initiative has ensured those in need of legal advice can access them every week.

The latest step forward in WRMK lawyer Keegan Jones’s legal clinic journey means Hihiaua Cultural Centre Trust will host clinics supported by the Citizens Advice Bureau (CAB).

Jones was pleased with how well the initiative progressed while working alongside Ngāti Hine Health Trust and 155 community law and realised there was room for further growth.

“Since the initiation of the clinic, we had a really good turnout. Always people coming through book-ins or walk-ins,” he said.

“I thought from the demand of the clinics we had last year, it would be great to try and have a clinic at least every week.”

While the clinics usually hosted within Ngāti Hine Health Trust are yet to receive the go-ahead for this year, Hihiaua Cultural Centre Trust will host them fortnightly. Combined with the original clinics, it means whānau in need can access one at least weekly.

“The key message for the second clinic is to show that collaboration is honestly key for anything,” Jones said.

“I’m feeling really optimistic. There’s a lot of turmoil as to the political climate and kaupapa like these are needed more than ever. To keep pushing the agenda of collaboration with trust.”

The clinics are a space where people can walk in, build a relationship in a short time frame and feel comfortable lifting a big mental burden, Jones said.

He is also hoping to help establish clinics in Christchurch and Bay of Plenty as well through his “NZ free legal clinics” project.

“It’s not an official entity, it’s a kaupapa lens. It’s about creating a hub for lawyers who are wanting to start their own legal clinics through their own rohe,” he said.

Jones recently received the Young Alumni Community Impact Award at the University of Canterbury’s inaugural Young Alumni Awards in November last year for his dedication to the community.

He hopes to get more clinics across the Tai Tokerau area; however, resourcing people willing to facilitate clinics in a “slogged down” industry is difficult.

He encouraged anyone interested in starting their clinics to contact himself or the CAB.

“I’m a big believer in taking action. I want to see people taking the actions to make change, I want to keep pushing these clinic and increasing access by reducing barriers associated with justice”.

For Jones, the aim is to make it accessible.

“Me being a lawyer, we’re looked at as these big people that are costly and expensive. I want to break those barriers down.

I’m a human too, I’m Māori, and I want to connect to people first and foremost”.

Clinics at Hihiaua Cultural Centre will be bookable online through the CAB.

The clinics are expected to commence on February 22 and be held fortnightly from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.

Brodie Stone is the education and general news reporter at the Advocate. Brodie has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.