Kaitāia man Lewis Edmonds appeared in Kaikohe District Court on Monday charged with murder. Photo / NZME

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Kaitāia man Lewis Edmonds appeared in Kaikohe District Court on Monday charged with murder. Photo / NZME

A Far North man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a man found dead inside a vehicle in Kawakawa.

Lewis Edmonds, of Kaitāia, appeared in the Kaikohe District Court yesterday.

The 49-year-old was remanded in custody and was due to appear in the Whangārei High Court on May 2.

Edmonds was charged after the man’s body was found in a vehicle at a carpark near a Caltex service station in Kawakawa around 7.45am on Sunday.

Police initially treated the death as unexplained but later believed the man had suffered a “violent assault”.