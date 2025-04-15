Advertisement
Kawakawa death: Murder-accused Lewis Edmonds appears in Kaikohe District Court

Brodie Stone
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
2 mins to read

Kaitāia man Lewis Edmonds appeared in Kaikohe District Court on Monday charged with murder. Photo / NZME

A Far North man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a man found dead inside a vehicle in Kawakawa.

Lewis Edmonds, of Kaitāia, appeared in the Kaikohe District Court yesterday.

The 49-year-old was remanded in custody and was due to appear in the Whangārei High Court on May 2.

Edmonds was charged after the man’s body was found in a vehicle at a carpark near a Caltex service station in Kawakawa around 7.45am on Sunday.

Police initially treated the death as unexplained but later believed the man had suffered a “violent assault”.

Police are seeking sightings of a black Ford Falcon with registration number BYM765 that reportedly visited the Caltex service station around 7.15am on Sunday.

“We would like to talk to anyone who noticed this vehicle or spoke with the occupants during the morning of Sunday, 13 April,” Detective Inspector Rhys Johnston said.

Information can be supplied through the 105 service quoting reference number 250413/7779.

Information can also be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555111.

Brodie Stone covers crime and emergency for the Northern Advocate. She has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.

