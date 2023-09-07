The Kamo Wildlife Sanctuary has planned an open day on Saturday, September 16. Photo / Tania Whyte

Northlanders will be able to once again admire the big cats at Kamo six months after the troubled park closed due to liquidation.

Kamo Wildlife Sanctuary has planned an open day on September 16, saying more are being planned “so don’t panic” if you miss out the opportunity.

News the park will open has created a buzz online with many people saying it is “fabulous” and “great” the gates will open again.

The sanctuary closed in March due to liquidation as Big Cats Ltd owed $264,000 to Inland Revenue and $43,000 to former employees. It was a blow given the park had only re-opened under new management in November 2021.

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) had ordered its closure in July 2014 until animal enclosures met requirements. In the eight years it was shut operators worked to improve facilities to a standard required for animal welfare as well as maintain staffing at a level that could sustain public access.

Kamo Wildlife Sanctuary has advertised the latest open day as an opportunity for people to redeem vouchers dated from March 1, 2023, to September 16. Additionally, there will be door sales and the option to buy hangi and drinks.

It is a positive step forward for the park that has ensured a chequered past across different ownership.

The park found international fame under previous owner Craig Busch, known as “The Lion Man”, who was the face of reality TV series of the same name shot at the park over nine weeks in 2004.

However, Busch became embroiled in a legal battle with his mother Patricia Busch about ownership of the park then named the Zion Wildlife Park.

Tragedy struck the sanctuary in May 2009 when big cat handler Dalu Mncube was mauled to death by a 260kg white tiger in an enclosure in view of horrified visitors.

And in July of this year, former director Dale Vallance was sentenced to two years and nine months’ imprisonment for indecently assaulting five women.

At the time there were concerns his imprisonment may put the sanctuary’s 13 big cats at risk but manager Janette Vallance confirmed their welfare was being looked after and that they would not be put down.

MPI regularly checks the park, with the welfare of the big cats and their safe containment being a top priority.