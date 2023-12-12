The late Judy Wright's Pukenui garden, which her family opened to visitors of the Kaitāia Riding for the Disabled’s Garden Safari for one last time.

Kaitāia Riding for the Disabled’s recent Garden Safari has been deemed a huge success, with awful weather not deterring the intrepid garden lovers and almost $9000 raised.

Gardeners from Awanui to Ngataki put on a great show for their visitors.

It is with sadness this year that long-time supporter of the RDA Garden Safari Judy Wright was not around to show off her wonderful garden, but it was still open to the public for last month’s two-day safari.

Wright was passionate about gardening and supporting RDA and was involved with the Far North Garden Safari for around 22 years, but she passed away on October 8. Because she was so unwell, Wright asked organisers to withdraw her garden, which they did by making a note in the programmes.

However, in her honour, Wright’s family, friends and neighbours worked together to open her garden one last time for people to enjoy.

“Having had my garden in the safari some years ago, I have no doubt that they will have been working hard for almost a year to be ready (to their satisfaction) to open their gardens to visitors,’’ Jackie Simkins, from Kaitāia RDA, said.

“Preparing your garden for the scrutiny of others is a daunting, time consuming and let’s not forget expensive exercise. So thanks to you all for making it such a special event, one whose aim is to raise funds for RDA so that they can continue to provide their wonderful service locally.”

She said the core purpose of RDA is to provide interaction with horses to improve health and wellbeing outcomes for people experiencing disability, or who have specific challenges or needs.

“RDA aims to enable and support riders to achieve good lives including meaningful participation in, and contribution to, important life activities and roles in their community. Caring well for horses and providing this wonderful service is not inexpensive and this year the combined efforts of us all raised almost $9000,’’ Simkins said.

“We can hardly believe the wonderful and extremely generous, community support we have received this year. Many local businesses and individuals have contributed in a number of different ways. Through giving their time, through advertising in our program, through donations in cash or for our raffles.’’

And plans are already under way for next year’s RDA Garden Safari, so if you or anyone you know has a nice garden and could be influenced to open it to visitors they can call her on 09 408 3755.

The next Garden Safari in November 2024 will be in the Takahue, Victoria Valley area starting from Larmer Rd.