Kaitāia’s Wihi Stevenson is living with stage 3 bowel cancer and is urging people to get regular checks as early detection is the key to fighting most cancers. Photo / Mike Dinsdale

Kaitāia’s Wihi Stevenson is living with stage 3 bowel cancer and is urging people to get regular checks as early detection is the key to fighting most cancers. Photo / Mike Dinsdale

After 40 years as a teacher, Kaitāia’s Wihi Stevenson knows all about the importance of education, and as somebody with stage 3 bowel cancer, he knows full well the importance of getting regular health checks.

Now Wihi is urging others to get educated about their health risks, and get tested, as early detection is the key to preventing most cancers.

And he’s also urging people to take part in Dry July, the charity fundraiser that this year will support Prostate Cancer Foundation of New Zealand; Pinc&Steel Cancer Rehab Foundation of NZ and Look Good Feel Better.

Wihi was the PE teacher at Kaitāia College, after moving from the Bay of Plenty with wife Delwynne, who is acting principal of Kaitāia Primary School, and he retired in 2021.

He said he spent his career dedicated to helping young people advance their lives through sport.

But in 2014, when he was diagnosed with bowel cancer, it was him who needed help, and he admits that help and support from his whānau, friends and others have helped him get through.

‘’It was hard, really hard, at first. It’s nine years now and I’m still living with it. I thought I’d got rid of it as one stage, but it came back. And the support and help I’ve had has been huge,’’ he said.

Wihi got into teaching because his dad Don was also a teacher and inspired him to help young people through education — ‘’I chose to do it through sport in education’' - to help them achieve their aims and goals.

‘’It gives me tremendous satisfaction seeing how they can excel through sport. I love to see them really flourish.’’

Having cancer has not quelled that passion and he’s now hoping to help educate adults about taking responsibility for their own health.

‘’First up I was diagnosed with Stage 3 bowel cancer and after a very lengthy messy journey, and many different treatments I came out the other side into remission. I was then able to return to teaching, I’m a PE teacher, but I had real difficulty finding my new ‘normal’ and was really struggling for the first few years.

‘’Four years later I started experiencing breathlessness and found out I had lung cancer. The original cancer had mestastised into my right lung. I’ve been having issues ever since. I’m not able to cope with normal everyday activities, just chopping firewood is a real struggle,’’ he said.

Next month sees the Dry July cancer charity fundraiser, and Kaitāia’s Wihi Stevenson, who has bowel cancer, wants people to take part in the event to help other cancer sufferers and survivors. Photo / Mike Dinsdale

‘’I went to my physio for treatment and that’s when Candice suggested I do a Pinc & Steel targeted class. I really wanted to build up my strength and stamina. I’ve enjoyed it, it’s been very very good. It’s built up my strength, stamina, balance and core strength. It’s been very good for me personally. It’s made me so much more tolerant, I was feeling really negative about my cancer, but my whānau helped kept me rock solid, they were my foundation. It’s also been so good to talk to another person about the journey, it’s like therapy really. I can’t say enough about what’s good about Pinc & Steel.

‘’They have funded the gym sessions I have been doing for the past two months along with other like-minded cancer survivors. This has helped not only my physical wellbeing but also my mental, spiritual and emotional wellbeing. Being able to share stories and talk about the ups and downs of our cancer journeys has been a big positive for me.’’

Wihi said when he was first diagnosed he found out that some cancers could be inherited, so having three younger brothers, he encouraged them to get tests to ensure they did not have the disease too. Luckily, they did not.

He said getting the tests was important as early detection and treatment was the key to beating most cancers, so people, and men particularly, needed to front up and make sure they got regular tests.

■ Dry July, now in its 11th year, calls on Kiwis to take part in a month-long alcohol-free campaign. This powerful initiative not only challenges participants but also addresses the soaring demand for crucial cancer support services across the nation.

By participating in Dry July, individuals not only provide vital funding for essential services that support cancer patients as they navigate their lives beyond treatment but also challenge themselves to give up alcohol for one month.

The demand for these support services has never been more urgent. Dry July empowers cancer patients with the tools, resources, and sense of belonging needed to navigate their post-treatment journey.

Registration for Dry July 2023 is now open. Whether signing up, sponsoring a friend, or joining as a team or workplace, interested individuals can visit www.dryjuly.co.nz to get involved.

The Dry July campaign launched in New Zealand in 2012, run by the Dry July NZ Trust, and more than 61,000 people have taken part, and raised over $9 million to support cancer patients, their families and carers.



