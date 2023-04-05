A drug-addicted man whose life has been described as “chaotic” has been jailed for a raft of offending including smashing a glass bottle over his former partner’s head.
Toko Morland, 35, of Kaitāia, appeared in the Whangārei District Court this week for sentencing on one charge of assault with intent to injure, two of stealing from vehicles, one of wilful damage and one of assaulting a person in a family relationship.
The court heard following lockdown in 2020, Morland’s relationship of three years with his now ex-partner had been under significant strain.
In September 2021, he and the woman were in Auckland when an argument broke out between them and Morland shattered a one-litre glass bottle against her head.
Then in August last year, he slashed her car tyres and lunged at her with a knife.
Following the two assaults, and while on bail, he stole two radar detectors from two vehicles which were worth around $1000 each.
Read More
When questioned by police he said he “didn’t know what happened, I must have been high on drugs.”
In court, Judge Gene Tomlinson said that in the “pages” he had on Morland’s criminal history, there was a lack of violent offending.
“What jumps out at me is you are stealing to feed a drug habit, you have an unstructured life, no place to live, no job and are always looking for the next score,” the judge said.
“You wake up in the morning and you have no idea where you’re going to sleep that night. Given how chaotic your life is, you live a life that you’re just going to continue to be in trouble with the court.”
When asked by the judge if he had breached his bail, Morland said “Yes”.
“The one thing that has struck me every time you have come before me is how up front with me you are, you’ve always taken responsibility when I have seen you.
“Unfortunately, your life doesn’t lend itself to home detention and any other sentence other than a jail term would require me to factor in your lifestyle.”
Morland was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment with some last words from Judge Tomlinson.
“I don’t want to see you anymore and you’re life would be better if you don’t see me.”