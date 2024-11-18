Advertisement
Home / Northern Advocate

Kaitāia Gymnastics Club’s Spooktacular Apparatus Extravaganza

Northern Advocate
2 mins to read
Kaitāia Gymnastics Club coach Scott Haines with young gymnast Connor Mullins on the parallel bars at the club’s recent Spooktacular event.

We all love a good chance to dress up, and Kaitāia Gymnastics Club’s gymnasts, coaches and judges were no different when the club hosted its recreational competition recently.

The Kaitāia Gymnastic Club Spooktacular Apparatus Extravaganza was a chance for everyone to come in their best dress-up outfits and demonstrate some fantastic gymnastic skills in the process.

There were spot prizes for the best outfits, and many other spot prizes for fantastic moments during the day. A big thank you to Far North Pharmacy and Angel Athletics for their generous koha of prizes.

Some of the young participants at the Kaitāia Gymnastics Club’s recent Spooktacular
Highlights of the day were:

LEVEL 1:

Amy-Kate Haines: 3rd - floor

Kama Kerr-Bell: 1st - bar

Aaliyah Ihaka: 3rd - vault, 2nd - beam

Ayla Jubermann: 2nd - bar

Azaea-Jayde Henry: 1st - bar

Joss Lunjevich: 3rd - floor

Milly J Takuira Dargaville: 1st - floor, 3rd - beam

Skyie Manuel-Karena: 1st - vault and beam, 2nd -floor

Skylah Waihape: 2nd - vault

Connor Mullins: 1st - rings and parallel bars

Frankie Fraser: 3rd rings and parallel bars

Teddy Fraser: 3rd - rings and parallel bars

Zach Van Zyl: 3rd - bar, 2nd - rings

Ariki Mathews: 2nd - parallel bars

There was plenty of Halloween fun at the Kaitāia Gymnastics Club’s recent Spooktacular Apparatus Extravaganza
LEVEL 2:

Jamie Puru: 3rd - floor

Laynee Cherrington: 1st - bar

Madison Gordon: 2nd - floor

Elix Grant: 2nd - bar

Geordyn Grant: 2nd - vault, 2nd - floor

Madison Laver: 3rd -beam

Mahalia Andrews: 1st - beam, 1st -floor

Taimania Kingi: 3rd - vaultAliki Amosa: 2nd - rings

Hope Ujdur: 1st - vault

KT Eyles: 2nd - beam, 1st - floor

Monroe Eyles: 3rd - vault

Samuel Bridge: 3rd - bar, 1st - parallel bars and rings

LEVEL 3:

Ashley Gamble: 2nd - vault

Astra Gruebner: 2nd - bar

Jessie Grant: 1st - vault and floor, 2nd - beam

Mila Vinac: 1st - bar, 3rd - beam

Nicole Cameron: 1st - beam

Kaia Jakicevich: 3rd - vault, 2nd - floor

Maya Cushing: 3rd - bar and floor

A big thank you to everyone who joined us for the day. We can’t wait for next year’s event.

If you want to find out more about eh club email kaitaiagymnastics@gmail.com

Save

