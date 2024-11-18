Kaitāia Gymnastics Club coach Scott Haines with young gymnast Connor Mullins on the parallel bars at the club’s recent Spooktacular event.

We all love a good chance to dress up, and Kaitāia Gymnastics Club’s gymnasts, coaches and judges were no different when the club hosted its recreational competition recently.

The Kaitāia Gymnastic Club Spooktacular Apparatus Extravaganza was a chance for everyone to come in their best dress-up outfits and demonstrate some fantastic gymnastic skills in the process.

There were spot prizes for the best outfits, and many other spot prizes for fantastic moments during the day. A big thank you to Far North Pharmacy and Angel Athletics for their generous koha of prizes.

Some of the young participants at the Kaitāia Gymnastics Club’s recent Spooktacular

Highlights of the day were: